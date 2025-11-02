Investors to Join Telangana’s Victory Celebrations

Hyderabad:For the first time, local and international investors will be invited to participate in the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu (People’s Governance Victory Celebrations) from December 1 to 9, marking the Congress government’s second anniversary on December 7.

Deputy Chief Minister and celebrations committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to create an environment conducive to signing major investment MoUs during the event. He said the celebrations would showcase Musi River rejuvenation, Hyderabad’s development and the state’s ambitious Bharat Future City project.

The decision to invite investors was taken at a review meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. The state government has constituted a committee for finalising events, headed by Bhatti Vikramarka, with government advisor K. Keshava Rao as a member.

The meeting resolved that the celebrations should be comprehensive and serve as a platform to present “Telangana Rising” — the story of the state’s formation, achievements and future aspirations.

Bhatti said the event should attract global attention by highlighting Telangana’s progress in governance, infrastructure, industry and urban transformation. Drawing inspiration from the Dubai Festival, he proposed similar exhibitions in the Bharat Future City area to showcase the state’s growing potential in innovation, technology and sustainable development.

He directed officials to form committees of senior and junior officers, assign clear responsibilities and ensure timely execution. The celebrations, he said, should not only mark two years of governance but also project Telangana’s growth story before the world.

Bhatti said the programmes must vividly present Telangana’s journey — from its formation through people’s struggle to its achievements over the past decade and its roadmap for the future.

The celebrations, he added, would highlight Hyderabad’s transformation, industrial expansion, Musi River rejuvenation, and the creation of the Future City — symbolising the government’s vision for a modern, global Telangana.