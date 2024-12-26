Investors of DKZ Tech demand CBI inquiry into the fraud

Hyderabad: Investors of DKZ Technologies, who lost their hard earned money by investing in the company, on Thursday demanded handing over of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing displeasure at the tardy pace of progress by the Central Crime Station.



At least 18,000 people got duped by DKZ Technologies and the total amount of money involved in the scam is around Rs 700 crore.

Considering the inter-state nature of the scam, investors demanded that the state government transfer the probe to the CBI and apply the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019.

Explaining the modus-operandi of the company at a presser here on Thursday, investors said the DKX roped in popular influencers to attract gullible people to its fraudulent schemes. It promised a return of 8-10 per cent per month to investors. However, in August 2024, the owners suddenly shut down their offices and went underground.

An FIR was filed with the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad, but victims expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation. They said the police have not been providing regular updates about the case’s progress.