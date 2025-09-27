Revanth Unveils Telangana’s First Tourism Policy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the new Telangana Tourism Policy that he launched on Saturday would attract investments of Rs 50,000 crore and create 50,000 jobs in five years by 2030. Speaking at the Tourism Conclave, he said the new policy was a milestone in the state’s efforts to attract global investment and position Hyderabad as a world-class destination.

Pointing out that no exclusive tourism policy had been framed in the ten years since Telangana’s formation in 2014, he said his government introduced the new framework to accelerate growth in a vital sector.

Revanth Reddy congratulated tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao for securing investment commitments of over `15,000 crore in tourism-related projects during the conclave. Such investments, he said, would not only strengthen the state’s economy but also open up job opportunities for youth. Highlighting Hyderabad’s blend of heritage and modernity, he remarked, “Hyderabad is not just the Old City; it is the Original City. Our vision is to transform it into an international city that can compete with world capitals.”

The Chief Minister invited domestic and international investors to explore Telangana’s diverse attractions, from heritage sites and temples to modern urban experiences, assuring them of safety and security. Citing Hyderabad’s hosting of the Miss World pageant even during the recent India-Pakistan war, he said Telangana had proved itself a stable and reliable destination. “Invest in Telangana, reap the profits and be part of our growth story,” he urged.

He also said that his government was carrying forward the best policies of earlier governments regardless of political affiliations. “Governments have changed, but the best policies remain. We are focused on development, not cheap politics,” he said. Calling Telangana a peace-loving, investor-friendly state, he underlined that the government had created an enabling ecosystem to promote the state as a global destination.

During the World Tourism Day Conclave, the Chief Minister and Jupally Krishna Rao exchanged MoUs with leading national and international investors for 30 projects worth a combined Rs 15,279 crore, expected to create 19,520 direct jobs and over 50,000 total employment opportunities. Fourteen PPP projects involving Rs 7,081 crore will generate 9,120 direct jobs, while 16 private sector ventures totalling Rs 8,198 crore will add 10,400 direct jobs.

Key proposals include a luxury wellness retreat at Ananthagiri in collaboration with Joysom Pte of Singapore and ZEN Resorts of Bali; a vineyard resort offering winery walkthroughs and grape-stomping experiences; entry of InterContinental, St. Regis and Oberoi hotels into Hyderabad for the first time; a Taj Safari experience at Vikarabad; a waterfront resort with Mahindra Holidays; three international convention centres with Hyatt, Hilton and Citadel; Experium and MAST groups; expansion of Ginger Hotels into Tier-2 cities and temple towns; development of iconic wedding destinations; wellness retreats and monasteries at Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar; and an additional Rs 750 crore investment by Experium Group.



Revanth Reddy said these initiatives would transform Telangana’s tourism landscape and reinforce its image as a dynamic, investor-friendly state.