Intuc Urges Workers to Back Congress in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Working class mobilisation in Jubilee Hills has become a priority for the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) ahead of the byelection, with leaders appealing to employees and informal sector workers to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav. At a press interaction, union representatives said the constituency’s labour force holds the power to shape the outcome if it votes collectively and with purpose.

Sanjeeva Reddy, national president of Intuc, said that workers from the government and private sectors, gig and platform services and small establishments depend on policies that ensure welfare and job security. He said supporting the Congress candidate would reinforce programmes focused on labour protection and social security.

Reddy urged workers, traders and informal sector groups in the constituency to vote for the Congress party’s symbol to sustain worker-oriented governance in Telangana. He highlighted the contributions of national and state leaders in expanding labour-friendly initiatives and described the byelection as an opportunity to strengthen policies centred on social protection and fair working conditions.

Speakers at the meeting said labour groups should treat the byelection as a platform to assert their collective priorities and keep worker concerns central to political debate. They said the union aims to consolidate voter commitment among employees and informal workers, encouraging active participation in choosing a government that reflects labour aspirations and inclusive growth.