INTUC Seeks Withdrawal of Labour Codes

Hyderabad: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) on Thursday demanded an immediate withdrawal of anti-worker laws and called upon all progressive state governments to pass resolutions in their Legislative Assemblies rejecting the four Labour Codes.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr G Sanjeeva Reddy, Intuc president, said, “States must stand with workers, protect constitutional guarantees, and uphold ILO conventions on labour standards.”

“This strike and rally sent a clear message that the working class will not bow to corporate agendas and INTUC remains committed to safeguarding workers’ dignity, social security, and rights across all sectors,” he explained.

Hailing the success of the Bharat bandh, Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said the labour codes were inhuman, unlawful, and unconstitutional and nothing short of an attempt to assassinate working people of India. “They strip away their hard won rights to dismantle collective bargaining, and pave the way for exploitation under the guise of reform.”

In Hyderabad, over 15,000 workers joined the Intuc protest rally marching from the VST workers union office to Dharna Chowk, according to a statement.

The rally was addressed by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, DCC presidents Deepak John and Motha Rohith, and prominent Intuc leaders including R.D. Chandrashekar, K. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Adil Shariff, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Naganna Goud, Raj Reddy, L.D. Paul, Uma Nagendra Mani, and Mallesh Goud.