Intuc Seeks Representation in Key Coal Panels

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc), led by its president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, met Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy here and urged that Intuc be duly recognised and included in all major committees such as the joint bipartite committee for the coal industry (JBCCI), safety committee, standardisation committee, Provident Fund Board, and other collective bargaining platforms under Coal India Limited.

During the meeting, Dr Sanjeeva Reddy emphasised that Intuc, the largest trade union in India with a paid membership of 3.96 crore, represented a significant portion of the workforce in the coal and mining sector.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy also highlighted the need to allocate additional coal blocks to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to boost its operational capacity and safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of miners in Telangana.

Responding positively, minister Kishan Reddy assured that Intuc would be invited to participate in the JBCCI and all associated committees, acknowledging the union’s vital role in promoting worker welfare, ensuring workplace safety, and fostering harmonious industrial relations.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy and the accompanying leaders expressed gratitude to the minister for his encouraging response and reaffirmed Intuc’s commitment to collaborate with the ministry in advancing workers’ interests and promoting the sustainable development of India’s coal and mining industry.