INTUC Seeks Action on Five-Point Charter for Transport Staff

Hyderabad:Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intic) president G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Monday demanded that the Centre swiftly act on a five-point charter of demands put forth by transport workers that was aimed at ensuring fair treatment and improved welfare in the sector. Transport workers across the country staged protests on Monday to press for their demands in response to the call given by Intuc.

The key demands include a fair revision of pay and working conditions, the formation of a dedicated transport workers’ welfare board, regulation of aggregator platforms, enhanced safety measures, and a simplified licensing and permit process.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy strongly criticised the recently implemented Motor Vehicle Inspection Act and called for its immediate withdrawal. He argued that the law placed an undue financial and operational burden on transport drivers, many of whom were struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

“These regulations, designed without adequate consultation with stakeholders, fail to account for the everyday realities of the transport sector, particularly the challenges faced by our drivers,” Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said. He called for a shift in the government’s approach from punitive regulation to worker-centric welfare policies.

“Instead of imposing harsh regulations, the government must prioritise initiatives that safeguard the welfare of transport drivers and their families,” he added.

The Intuc president said the transport workers welfare board would serve as a platform to address the grievances and needs of drivers in a structured and sustained manner.