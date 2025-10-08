INTUC Reaffirms Right To Decent Work

HYDERABAD: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) reaffirmed that decent work is a right, not a privilege, as part of its observance of the World Day for Decent Work on Tuesday. Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy urged workers to unite in demanding dignity, fair wages, social security and a voice at the workplace.

Intuc, affiliated with the International Trade Union Confederation (Ituc), said every worker — whether in the formal or informal sector — deserves equality, respect, and safe working conditions. In a statement, it noted that agriculture remains the backbone of India’s economy, employing millions, including youth, women, and migrant workers. Despite their crucial role in ensuring food security, many continue to face low wages, job insecurity and a lack of social protection.

“Across the country, workers are rising against corporate greed, defending democracy, and demanding justice,” Intuc said, calling for stronger collective bargaining, better enforcement of labour laws, and people-focused economic policies.

The Intuc–Telangana branch of the Gig and Platform Workers Trade Union Congress also marked the occasion, recognising gig and platform workers as an essential part of India’s workforce.

Intuc and Ituc jointly emphasised that decent work for all is central to democracy, justice, and sustainable development. Their statement concluded that the future of work must be built on fairness, inclusion, and dignity for every worker, reminding citizens that democracy thrives only when work is decent and human dignity is upheld.