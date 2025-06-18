Intuc Prez: Youth Key To Future Of Workers’ Rights

Hyderabad: INTUC president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the Intuc/ILO National Youth Workshop, and pointed to the critical role of trade unions in shaping a just future.

Apart from Dr Reddy, the event was attended by Ariel B. Castro, ILO/ACTRAV desk in-charge for Asia-Pacific, Yuki, ILO/ACTRAV in-charge for India, Satyajeeth Reddy, ILO governing body member, Sudharshan, HMS national secretary, and R.D. Chandra Shekar, general secretary of Telangana Intuc.

In his address, Dr Reddy highlighted the importance of the trade union movement in creating a fair, inclusive, and rights-based world of work. He stressed that strong and democratic trade unions are vital for protecting workers’ rights, promoting social justice, and upholding the dignity of all working people.