Intuc Prez: Youth Key To Future Of Workers’ Rights
Dr. G. Sanjeeva Reddy inaugurates INTUC/ILO Youth Workshop, calls for stronger youth leadership in trade unions to shape a just and inclusive workforce.
Hyderabad: INTUC president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the Intuc/ILO National Youth Workshop, and pointed to the critical role of trade unions in shaping a just future.
Apart from Dr Reddy, the event was attended by Ariel B. Castro, ILO/ACTRAV desk in-charge for Asia-Pacific, Yuki, ILO/ACTRAV in-charge for India, Satyajeeth Reddy, ILO governing body member, Sudharshan, HMS national secretary, and R.D. Chandra Shekar, general secretary of Telangana Intuc.
In his address, Dr Reddy highlighted the importance of the trade union movement in creating a fair, inclusive, and rights-based world of work. He stressed that strong and democratic trade unions are vital for protecting workers’ rights, promoting social justice, and upholding the dignity of all working people.
Speaking to youth participants from across the country, Dr Reddy urged the next generation to take up leadership roles in the trade union movement. “The future of workers’ rights lies in the hands of today’s youth. Their energy, vision, and dedication are key to building a more just and equitable society,” he said.