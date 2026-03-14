INTUC President Dr Sanjeeva Reddy Wins Election For Recognised Trade Union

HYDERABAD: Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc), won the election for the recognised trade union held at Asian Paints, Patancheru Industrial Area, on Friday. Dr Sanjeeva Reddy secured 142 out of the 277 votes polled in the election.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy defeated by eight votes, the CITU panel comprising Central Industrial Trade Union state president Chukka Ramulu and Mallikarjun.

Speaking on the occasion, Kolukuri Narasimha Reddy, INTUC general secretary and president of the Sangareddy unit, said that under the leadership of Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, they would continue their relentless struggle to protect the rights of workers. A large number of workers participated in the rally organised to celebrate the victory.