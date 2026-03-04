 Top
INTUC Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy Receives Safety Slogan Award

Telangana
4 March 2026 10:30 PM IST

The competition was organised to create awareness on industrial worker safety.

Minister Vivek venkat swami giving the second prize to Jagan Mohan Reddy of Deccan Chronicle union On the occasion of National Safety Day, where he participated in the Slogan Writing Competition conducted for industrial workers. Also seen dana kishore ias intuc chandrasekhar at Ravindra Bharati. (DC)

Hyderabad: INTUC Telangana state treasurer and general secretary of the Deccan Chronicle Employees Union, Kasireddy Jagan Mohan Reddy, received the second-best slogan award from the National Safety Council Telangana Chapter at a competition held here on Wednesday.

The award was presented by industries and labour minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy during the National Safety Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi.

The slogan read: “Not a single accident should occur. Not a single family should shed tears. Every industry must stand as a model of safety culture. No profit is greater than a worker’s life! No compromise on safety! Safe Worker – Prosperous India!”

“Every slogan I wrote is not merely a phrase — it is a warning, a call, and a responsibility. When an industrial accident occurs, it may appear as just a single line in the news, but behind that line lies a family that bears lifelong pain. Safety is not a word confined to textbooks - it is a shield that protects life,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Receiving an award for the safety slogans I wrote for industrial workers is a special milestone in my life. However, I do not see it as a personal achievement. This honour belongs to every worker who toils with dedication and sweat, and it is a tribute to those who lost their lives in industrial accidents,” he added.

