INTUC Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy Receives Safety Slogan Award

Hyderabad: INTUC Telangana state treasurer and general secretary of the Deccan Chronicle Employees Union, Kasireddy Jagan Mohan Reddy, received the second-best slogan award from the National Safety Council Telangana Chapter at a competition held here on Wednesday.

The award was presented by industries and labour minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy during the National Safety Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi.

The slogan read: “Not a single accident should occur. Not a single family should shed tears. Every industry must stand as a model of safety culture. No profit is greater than a worker’s life! No compromise on safety! Safe Worker – Prosperous India!”

“Every slogan I wrote is not merely a phrase — it is a warning, a call, and a responsibility. When an industrial accident occurs, it may appear as just a single line in the news, but behind that line lies a family that bears lifelong pain. Safety is not a word confined to textbooks - it is a shield that protects life,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The competition was organised to create awareness on industrial worker safety.

“Receiving an award for the safety slogans I wrote for industrial workers is a special milestone in my life. However, I do not see it as a personal achievement. This honour belongs to every worker who toils with dedication and sweat, and it is a tribute to those who lost their lives in industrial accidents,” he added.