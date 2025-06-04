INTUC Condemns New Labour Laws Enacted By Centre

Hyderabad: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) has strongly condemned the new labour laws enacted by the Centre, calling them a direct assault on the fundamental rights of workers. Senior national and state Intuc leaders have vowed to launch a nationwide agitation demanding the immediate repeal of the four recently introduced labour codes.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Intcu national senior secretaries Babar Salim Pasha and B. Venkateswara Reddy, national secretary R.D. Chandrasekhar, along with state general secretaries Y. Naganna Goud, Adil Sharif, V. Bhaskar Reddy, Uma Nagendramani and state vice-presidents Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Solomon Raju, Suresh and Narasimha Reddy, denounced the Modi government’s actions.

Pasha criticised certain Congress leaders who, under the guise of Intuc, were misleading workers and misusing the organisation’s name. He issued a stern warning that punitive action will be taken against those who continue these fraudulent activities.

Venkateswara Reddy said that Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy was the true and legitimate leader of the trade union congress, which remains the only labour union in India representing over five crore workers. He highlighted Intuc’s legacy of influencing pro-worker legislation under previous Congress-led governments, and expressed outrage at the BJP-led Centre's decision to dismantle these laws and replace them with anti-labor codes.

Chandrasekhar warned that certain individuals were illegally using Intuc’s flag and symbol for extortion and criminal activities. He stated that legal action will be taken if such misuse continues.

Speakers at the press meet reiterated that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had officially recognised the Dr Sanjeeva Reddy-led Intuc. Naganna Goud said that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi had constituted a five-member coordination committee under AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar to investigate and confirm the legitimacy of Intuc leadership. Based on membership and union affiliations, the AICC confirmed that the real Intuc was headed Dr Sanjeeva Reddy. Adil Sharif said that only the Dr Sanjeeva Reddy-led Intuc fought truly and consistently for workers’ rights.