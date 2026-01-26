INTUC Chief Sanjeeva Reddy Unfurls Flag as VST Marks 96 Years

Hyderabad: Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) president G Sanjeeva Reddy unfurled the National Flag at VST Industries in Hyderabad on Monday as the company marked 96 years of operations, coinciding with the Republic Day.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy, a freedom fighter, former labour minister and former Rajya Sabha member, addressed workers and management, recalling the role of labour movements in strengthening industry and democracy. He said sustained industrial growth must go hand in hand with workers’ welfare, fair wages and social security.

He also referred to VST Industries’ long presence as a major employer and said cooperation between workers, unions and management was central to stability and progress. The event was attended by employees and union representatives, who described the occasion as a reminder of shared responsibility in nation-building and workplace harmony.