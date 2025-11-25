INTUC Calls Centre’s Labour Codes ‘Assault On Workers’

Hyderabad: Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, chairman of the Central Trade Unions Coordination Committee and president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), strongly condemned the Union government’s newly introduced four Labour Codes, calling them an “assault on the working class, the Constitution, and the very soul of our democracy.” He was addressing a press conference along with Janak Prasad, R.D. Chandra Shekar, Jaganmohan Reddy, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Tyagarajan and L.D. Paul.

In a press release, Dr Reddy said the Labour Codes were a “calculated attack” aimed at dismantling decades of hard-won labour rights and pushing millions of workers into “corporate exploitation.”

INTUC warned that the working class across India is “awake, united and ready to resist.”

“The Codes tear apart constitutional guarantees of equality, freedom of association, collective bargaining and the right to dignified work,” the union said.

The union alleged that the four Labour Codes give employers unchecked powers to hire and fire, destroy collective bargaining frameworks and strip away social security protections, leaving millions of workers vulnerable. “Such betrayal will not be tolerated,” INTUC stated.

INTUC described its key demands as “non-negotiable.” These include immediate repeal of all four “anti-worker and anti-constitutional” Labour Codes; restoration of complete trade union rights and protections; and guaranteed living wages for all workers. Universal social security coverage for every worker across all sectors, and full government oversight with strict enforcement of labour rights form the remaining two demands.

Dr Sanjeeva Reddy said INTUC is prepared to launch a strong legal challenge against the Labour Codes. “We are ready to fight tooth and nail against this unconstitutional outrage,” he said.

He added that INTUC is mobilising workers, communities and allied organisations for a nationwide protest on November 26. “This is a call to arms for every worker who dares to defend their rights, pride and future,” Dr Reddy said.