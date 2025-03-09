International Women’s Day celebrated at Ilamma varsity

Hyderabad: Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University should compete with the best institutions internationally and its new campus would be completed within two-and-a-half years without financial hurdles, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy while laying the foundation stone for the university on Saturday.

He called the university a tribute to Telangana and a step toward strengthening women's education and leadership.

Addressing a gathering of students from colleges across the city, the CM said, "Girls should not be confined to the kitchen. Women must lead, build businesses and enter politics. We have prepared action plans for women to compete with corporate giants like Adani and Ambani," averred the Chief Minister.

He also spoke about the 33 per cent reservation for women in elections and added that students of the university should use the opportunity to represent and bring change.

Female students from several colleges across the city were at the event, including Nizam College, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, CVR College of Engineering and Osmania University, many eager to see the chief minister in person.

Pallavi and Sinduja, first-year MBA students at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, described the day as meaningful. "Women have faced struggles and changed the course of history. This is a moment to honour that. The Chief Minister being here for the first time sends a strong message," Pallavi said. "It feels like an encouragement to see him push for more women in the workforce. I want to build my career as an accountant in the corporate sector," she added.

MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Telangana’s record in female education, noting that the state's gross enrolment ratio for Muslim women and men was higher than the national average.

"Across India, the percentage of female Muslim students is low, but in Telangana, it is growing. More than 10 per cent of girls from the Muslim community are completing higher education," he said. He also reminded the Chief Minister of previous assurances regarding contract assistant professors. "Your party had promised to regularise their posts. The issue has been pending since 2020. Other states have acted. The Supreme Court has ruled on it. The government must take a decision."

The Chief Minister mentioned ongoing efforts to support women in business and administration, including self-help groups managing government schools. "Women can lead and set examples for the next generation," he exhorted.