International Start-up Foundation Announces 3rd edition of ISF 2024

Hyderabad: The International Start-up Foundation, a prominent not-for-profit organization, has announced the 3rd edition of the International Startup Festival (ISF) 2024. The event will take place from September 26th to 28th, 2024, at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.





Leading up to this flagship conference, ISF has been active on a global scale, hosting Global CXO summits and curtain-raiser events in New Jersey, USA, and Montego Bay, Jamaica. These events were co-organized by the Quality Engineering Foundation (QEF) and the Bioprist Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), respectively. The CXO summit in New Jersey attracted over 250 chief-level executives and investors from the USA, all of whom are expected to attend ISF 2024. The summit in Jamaica was graced by the Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica, a Senator, cabinet ministers, city mayors, and heads of business chambers.

The theme for ISF 2024 is "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the AI Era." The festival will feature engaging discussions on critical areas such as Healthtech, Fintech, Agritech, Defense & Spacetech, Edutech, ConsumerTech, VLSI & Embedded Tech, Rural Economic Forum, Global Commerce, and Lifesciences.





At ISF Talks, globally renowned keynote speakers will share their life experiences, visions for the future, and in-depth understanding of their chosen fields. Details of the keynote speakers are available in Annexture 2.

ISF 2024 will offer a unique platform for startup founders to connect with peers, industry leaders, and investors, collaborate, and chart a growth path for their ventures. The event will feature a startup pitch contest with participation from over 50,000 startups from India, the USA, and other countries. A dedicated jury will carefully select the top 100 startups as finalists, giving them an exclusive opportunity to pitch on a grand stage and secure funding