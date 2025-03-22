International Day of Forests feted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad marked the International Day of Forests on March 21 with events at KBR Park, Botanical Garden and Nehru Zoological Park, highlighting this year’s theme, ‘Forests and Food’, which emphasises the vital role of forests in sustaining ecosystems.

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova was the chief guest at the day's event at KBR Park alongside forest and environment minister Konda Surekha. As part of the event, 100 trees were planted. Students from Telangana minority residential schools showcased their artwork on conservation.

Viewing the exhibits, Pyszkova told the students that, “Protecting forests is everyone’s responsibility. Every effort counts.” She later presented awards to the student artists.

Minister Surekha stressed the importance of conservation, quoting, “Vriksho rakshati rakshitaha—if we protect trees, they will protect us.” Addressing the students, she warned that human survival is at risk if deforestation continues. She emphasised that biodiversity can thrive only when wildlife habitats are preserved and described nature as “eternal,” stating, “A meaningful life lies in coexisting with nature.”

At the Botanical Garden, Telangana Forest Development Corporation Limited (TGFDC) and Deccan Woods & Trails hosted discussions on forest perception. Their core message was, “Forests are not just trees; they are the lifeline of our planet.” A wildlife photography contest with 28 participants was organised alongside a snake awareness workshop for 200 school students. Visitors also explored rare forest seeds, native flora and a plant exhibition led by botanist Dr Veera Kishore, who spoke about forest plants as sources of food and medicine.

Switcheko Sustainability, a company that transforms waste into eco-friendly products, showcased biodegradable, recycled and reusable items such as leaf plates, jute products and recycled plastic shirts. Its founder Akshay Deshpande encouraged students to adopt sustainable practices, saying, “Small, mindful actions today will shape a greener tomorrow.” He shared practical recycling tips, including repurposing old clothes into bags.

Botanical Garden’s eco-tourism director Ranjeet Naik highlighted forests’ economic and ecological significance. “Forests are not just scenic landscapes; they provide timber, fruits, medicinal plants and mushrooms. Many communities depend on them for food and livelihoods. Healthy forests mean fertile soils essential for agriculture. Protecting forests, restoring degraded lands and practicing sustainable farming are key to ensuring a future where both forests and people thrive,” he explained.

At the Nehru Zoological Park, officials planted native trees like ficus and peepal as part of the day’s conservation efforts.