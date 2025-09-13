Internal Conflict In Warangal Cong. Resurfaces

WARANGAL: Internal conflict erupted yet again among Congress leaders in Warangal district. This time, the clash is between Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and endowments minister Konda Surekha over the alleged appointment of members to the Sri Bhadrakali Temple ruling body in Hanamkonda district.

The dispute began after the minister appointed two new members to the temple’s trust board without consulting the local MLA. This angered Rajendar Reddy who accused minister Konda Surekha of overstepping her authority.

In a statement, Rajendar Reddy questioned how the minister could appoint members to the temple committee without informing the local MLA. He demanded an explanation for her interference in his constituency.

The MLA warned that he would not remain silent if the minister continued such actions and cautioned her “not to test his patience.” He stressed that a minister’s role is to coordinate with all stakeholders, not take unilateral decisions. He has since lodged a formal complaint against the minister with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The ongoing rivalry between the Konda family and other Congress MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district has repeatedly divided the party into factions.

In response, the party announced that the high command would send a four-member team to Warangal to address the issue and work toward a resolution. However, the names of the members to be sent have not yet been finalised.

The TPCC is now under pressure to act, with party leaders in Warangal keenly watching how the leadership will resolve the latest dispute and prevent further internal divisions.