Intermittent drizzle likely in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:For the second successive day Hyderabad woke up to cloudy skies and scattered light rain on Thursday. This untimely rain is influenced by a weakened low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal near south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu. Although the circulation lost some of its intensity, its influence is still being felt across Telangana, with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above sea level.

The city saw a mix of cloudy skies and light drizzles, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 19°C. It recorded 0.7 mm of rain, and will continue to experience partly cloudy skies with morning mist and occasional light drizzle over the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, Warangal saw the highest rainfall in the state with Duggondi receiving 10 mm of rainfall. Elsewhere in Telangana, temperatures ranged from a chilly 15.2°C in Adilabad to a warmer 21°C in Suryapet.

Rainfall patterns across the state showed that Warangal and Mahabubabad will likely see light rain over the next day but the showers will fizzle out by December 28. Misty or hazy mornings will persist, and minimum temperatures are expected to stay 2°C to 4°C higher than seasonal average.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the GHMC limits are expected to dip slightly by Saturday, with areas like Kapra and Alwal feeling the coolest at 18.5°C. Charminar and Karwan, on the other hand, will stay on the warmer side, peaking at around 21°C.

This weather is part of the tail end of the northeast monsoon season, which runs from October to December. So far, Telangana has recorded 1,048.7 mm of rainfall since June, which is 23 per cent more than usual. December alone has seen a surprising spike in rain, with levels being 367 per cent above the monthly average.

Statewide report:

Warangal (Duggondi): Highest rainfall in Telangana at 10 mm.

Temperatures ranged from a chilly 15.2°C (Adilabad) to a warmer 21°C (Suryapet).

Hyderabad:

Coolest: Kapra and Alwal (18.5°C).

Warmest: Charminar and Karwan (up to 21°C).

Telangana received 1,048.7 mm of rainfall since June — 23 per cent above normal.

December rains spiked to 367 per cent above the monthly average.