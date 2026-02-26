Intermediate Exams Held Peacefully in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: The first day of the Intermediate examinations was conducted peacefully in the district, district intermediate education officer Tirumalpudi Ravikumar said on Wednesday.

He said the General Foundation Course examinations in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit and Vocational subjects were held smoothly across 58 centres.

Of 19,150 registered students, 18,574 appeared for the examination, while 576 were absent. In the General stream, 15,665 students attended out of 16,055, and in the Vocational stream, 2,909 students appeared out of 3,085.

Officials inspected and monitored 54 of the 58 examination centres, including SSR Junior College, Satya Vocational Junior College, Kakatiya Ravi Junior College (Centres A and B), Government Girls Junior College, Government Boys Khilla Junior College, Vagdevi Junior College, Nirmala Hrudaya Junior College and Women’s Junior College.

In Kamareddy district, collector Ashish Sangwan paid a surprise visit to Government Junior College, Kamareddy, and reviewed arrangements at the centre. He examined facilities for students, security of question papers, CCTV surveillance, attendance percentage and verification of hall tickets.

The collector directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of examinations in accordance with rules and to make necessary arrangements so that students face no inconvenience.