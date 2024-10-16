Intermediate Admission Date Extended

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for first-year Intermediate admissions for the 2024-25 academic year to October 20. Students can apply with a late fee of Rs 500 in private junior colleges, while admissions in government-run colleges will not incur any late fee.

In a statement, the Board noted, “This is the last chance, and there will be no further extension.” Parents and students are reminded to enroll only in colleges listed on the board’s official websites. For more details, student can visit the websites acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.