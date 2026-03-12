Interfaith Leaders Seek 'Anti-Hate Speech Law'

HYDERABAD: Interfaith leaders in Hyderabad have called for strong anti‑hate speech legislation to curb rising crimes against minorities, during a joint roundtable of Muslims and Christians.

Organised by the Henry Martyn Institute (HMI) and Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), the meeting was themed “Rising Hate Crimes Against Muslims and Christians” and held during iftar. Participants collectively urged the government to introduce legislation against hate speech in the upcoming Assembly session, expressing hope that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will fulfil his assurance of bringing an anti‑hate speech law to protect communal harmony and the dignity of all citizens.

Speakers highlighted challenges faced by Christian and other minority communities, voicing concern over increasing polarisation and its impact on social harmony. They recalled how Muslims and Christians have historically taken joint initiatives to safeguard communal peace and stressed the need to strengthen such solidarity in the present circumstances.

Among those present were Mohd Faraz Ahmed, president of SIO Telangana; Atif Ismail, secretary of JIH Telangana; Packiam T. Samuel, director of HMI; Kondaveeti Anthaiah, secretary of the Federation of Telugu Churches; Rajeswari Solomon; and Rev. Basye Paul, general secretary of the Bible Society of India. Several pastors, scholars and community representatives also attended.

The roundtable concluded with a unified call for legislation to counter hate speech and reinforce interfaith cooperation in safeguarding social harmony.