Interdisciplinary Research Key for Growth: Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad: Interdisciplinary collaboration is key to developing affordable, high-quality products, particularly in the healthcare and aerospace sectors—advancements that are expected to drive economic growth, said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Delivering the keynote address at the international conference on “Multi-Functional Materials for Societal Applications,” organised by the department of physics, Osmania University, on Wednesday, he emphasised the need for research to meet societal needs.

The Governor urged that research outcomes should benefit common people, with special attention to tribal communities. He encouraged researchers to engage in meaningful discussions and explore innovative ideas during the event.

Osmania University vice-chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram noted that the university is now competing on the international level in research. He emphasised the critical role of physics in technological advancements and recent innovations in the aerospace industry, pointing out that material innovations have halved the weight of aircraft—from 700 tons to 350 tons—while maintaining the same capacity.

Dr R. Vijay, director of the International Advanced Research Centre, Hyderabad, described the 21st century as the era of the materials revolution, emphasising that material innovations will continue to shape future societies.

Dr Dheeraj Pandey, director of the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, Hyderabad, called for research aimed at improving societal well-being and urged the Physics faculty to remain at the forefront of technological progress. The three-day international conference is set to host delegates from various regions across the country, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.