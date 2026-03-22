Inter Textbooks to Go Hi-Tech

Hyderabad:Apart from virtual labs and simulations, Quick Response (QR) code-enabled digital resources like short videos to concept capsules, the state government is set to overhaul the intermediate syllabus from the forthcoming academic year.

The new syllabus will prepare students for higher education, besides imparting necessary life and communication skills, and also align with national standards, skill with based content, and digital resources.



The Inter syllabus reforms, as per the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook-2026 released by the government, will align with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) norms.



The textbooks, which will be launched shortly, will come equipped with QR-enabled digital resources like short videos, virtual labs and simulations, concept capsules, curated references, web links, and short notes.



The report highlighted that the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has already introduced examination reforms such as setting up a Command Control Room with 5,500 CCTVs to monitor exams in real-time, SMS-based communication and WhatsApp result delivery, smart hall tickets with GPS-enabled exam centre location, QR-coded question papers with traceability, and tamper-proof packaging.



Further, the state government is strengthening intermediate education with a focus on access, quality, and transparency in 430 Government Junior Colleges (GJCs). To improve learning outcomes in GJCs, the government implemented student-focused measures, including free online coaching for NEET, EAPCET and JEE, enabling students to secure ranks.

Digital classrooms have also been introduced in 64 GJCs under the ICT policy. In addition, a student counselling support, with 2,500 faculty trained by clinical psychologists/personality development experts to address exam anxiety, emotional stress and counselling needs, was launched.

The department has introduced courses in emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing and big data analytics, cyber physical systems and security, embedded systems, biomedical engineering, and Electronics and Video Engineering in the vocational streams this academic year. Further, a Face Recognition System (FRS) was rolled out across all 430 GJCs and district offices with daily WhatsApp alerts to parents.