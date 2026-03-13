Inter Students Split Between Holidays and Hard Prep

Hyderabad: With the major intermediate public examinations concluding on Friday, first year students are easing from academic pressure into vacation plans, while second year students turn their focus to competitive entrance tests.

For those preparing for JEE, NEET UG, CLAT and CUET UG, study continues. Several first year students who finished their papers on Thursday are already in holiday mode before colleges call them back for second year classes.

Sathvika Sama, a second year student, said she would resume preparation after a short break. “I decided to go on vacation and spend time with my family after the competitive exams conclude,” she said.

Saketh Reddy, registered for Eapcet scheduled from May 4, said he planned to spend a week with friends and take some “me time.”

Others, like P. Mukesh, a BiPC student, have already begun serious NEET UG preparation. “Now that IPE has concluded, my entire focus is on NEET. I want to crack the examination and get into one of the premier medical institutions in the country,” he said.

Ch. Swaroop, aiming for IIT, has drawn up a schedule for JEE Advanced. “As I have already secured 98 percentile in JEE Main, now my goal is to get into a top tier IIT,” he said.

The IPE concluded with Chemistry II and Commerce II papers. Of 4,51,711 students registered, 4,38,506 appeared, with 13,205 absentees. Six malpractice cases were booked, three each in Warangal and Jangaon.

Videos also surfaced on social media showing students tearing papers and tossing them on roads in SR Nagar to celebrate the end of exams.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education reported improved discipline, with intensified monitoring and supervision. Centre visits rose from 8,550 in 2025 to 10,426 this year. Malpractice cases dropped to 54 from 115 last March. Officials monitored exams via CC cameras from the command control centre.

The Board has set up 20 spot valuation centres, with results expected on April 5 or 6. Officials from CBSE, Nagaland, Manipur, Punjab, Karnataka and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University visited the command centre to study the advanced monitoring and transparency mechanisms.