Inter Students Move HC for Hall Ticket

Hyderabad:A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court directed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to allow two Class XII students to register and appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to start from February 26. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Aparesha Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, was hearing writ appeals filed by Pallam Shreetan Aryan and Akshara Reddy Valluru. The students were denied hall tickets after their respective colleges failed to upload their names on the portal of the Board, within the prescribed cut-off and extended deadlines. The Board contended that registrations could not be permitted at such an advanced stage of the examination process. However, the panel noted that the fault lay entirely with the colleges and not with the students, and that their admissions were within the sanctioned intake capacity. Observing that denial of permission would result in the loss of an academic year for no fault of theirs, the panel directed the Board to accept their registration with the requisite fee through the colleges and issue hall tickets. The panel also directed the authorities to make appropriate arrangements for the students to appear for practical examinations, if any.

Clear footpaths, HC tells GHMC



Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court quizzed the GHMC as to why footpaths are not being cleared of illegal encroachments so that they can be used by pedestrians. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Majid Bin Abid alleging inaction on representations seeking removal of stalls and mobile counters placed on the footpath in front of shops at Chirag Ali Lane. Counsel for the petitioner, Abid, contended that despite directions earlier issued by the High Court in a separate writ petition concerning encroachments on footpaths, no action was initiated. He pointed out that a representation was made to the commissioner seeking removal of the present encroachments and photographs were placed on record showing stalls and outlets fixed on the footpath. Counsel representing GHMC contended that the representation of the petitioner would be considered in accordance with law. Taking note of the submissions, the judge posted the matter for further consideration.



HC grants bail in Pocso case



The Telangana High Court granted bail to an accused alleged to have impregnated a 17-year-old minor on the pretext of marriage. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Mamilapally Anjaneyulu. According to the prosecution, the victim, aged 17 years, was exploited by the petitioner on a false promise of marriage, which resulted in her pregnancy. It was further alleged that the accused subsequently refused to marry the victim, leading to the registration of the crime. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the accused was innocent and falsely implicated, pointing out that he had been in judicial custody since November, 2025. The state opposed the bail plea, stressing the gravity of the allegations and the nature of the offences invoked under the Pocso Act. After considering the rival submissions, the judge observed that the petitioner had been in custody for a considerable period. The judge also noted that the material part of the investigation, including the examination of listed witnesses, had concluded and accordingly granted bail.

