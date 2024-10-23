 Top
23 Oct 2024 10:16 AM GMT
Inter student dies after falling from hostel building in Madhapur
An intermediate second-year student tragically dies after accidentally falling from the fifth floor of a hostel building in Madhapur on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: An intermediate second-year student tragically died after accidentally falling from the fifth floor of a hostel building in Madhapur on Wednesday. The boy was reportedly attempting to exit the building through a window when the accident occurred.

After the fall, his friends rushed to his side, finding him unconscious. They immediately informed the college staff, who then transported him to a private hospital. Despite receiving medical attention, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents have filed a complaint at the Madhapur police station. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the reasons behind his attempt to escape from the hostel.



