Inter Student Delivers Baby at Scanning Centre in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old intermediate student delivered a baby in the washroom of a scanning centre in Peddakothapally in Nagarkurnool district.

The girl was appearing for the exam in a college when she complained of severe stomach pain. The invigilator alerted the parents who rushed to the college and shifted her to a private hospital where doctors advised her to undergo scanning for a detailed analysis.

Even as the scanning centre staff was about to start the process, she went to the washroom accompanied by family members and delivered a baby leaving everyone shocked.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and POCSO Act and took up investigation. The police also recorded the girl’s statement. Both the baby and the child are undergoing treatment at the government hospital.