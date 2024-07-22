Inter-state peddlers held with drugs worth Rs 45 Lakhs

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar Zone and Jawahar Nagar police bused an inter-state drug peddling racket, arresting two people from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The seized drugs are valued at ₹45 lakh.



The accused, Oma Ram and Sanwala Ram, from Rajasthan, were intercepted near Malkaram Village while en route to Thimmaipally. Authorities confiscated 40 kg of poppy straw, 10 grams of MDMA, ₹10,000 in cash, three mobiles, and other incriminating materials.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu revealed that the accused, who were working as carpenters and SS railing workers were struggling financially and turned to drug peddling for easy money.

A few months ago, they collaborated with Vikas, aka Mukesh, from Madhya Pradesh, to distribute drugs in Hyderabad using public transportation, said DCP K. Muralidhar.

The main supplier, Vikas, remains at large, with police trying to apprehend him and other suspects. The accused primarily targeted students and employees, expanding their customer network. Babu warned that drug use is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and even death under Section 31A of the NDPS Act, urging citizens to help combat this menace.