Inter Practicals Conclude Under Tight Monitoring

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) successfully conducted the Intermediate practical examinations, which concluded on Wednesday. The tests were held under CCTV surveillance, with over four lakh students — both general and vocational — appearing.

The examinations, held from February 2 to 11, were monitored in real time through the Command Control Centre (CCR) at the board’s head office, established in 2025.

A team of 35 librarians and 35 technicians oversaw the process daily from 7.30 am to 6 pm In all, 3,11,011 general students across 34,400 sessions and 90,254 vocational students across 16,000 sessions took part, the board said.

Surveillance covered 5,500 cameras in government colleges, 1,300 in sector colleges, and 7,500 in private colleges, all integrated with the CCR. A total of 1,440 centres were set up for general courses and 484 for vocational courses.

According to the board, CCTV monitoring enabled immediate reporting of irregularities, with swift action taken against malpractice and copying. As a result, 83 examiners were removed for discrepancies, and five centres were scrapped, with students shifted to nearby venues.

The CCR, officials said, ensured free and fair examinations by enhancing transparency, preventing malpractice, and boosting student confidence.