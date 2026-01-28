Inter Practical Hall Tickets From Jan 29

Hyderabad:The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday announced that hall tickets for Intermediate practical examinations for science and vocational courses will be made available from January 29 through the respective college logins.

Students have been advised to download their hall tickets well in advance. The practical examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to February 21, in accordance with the prescribed timetable. The Board has instructed students to carefully verify all details printed on the hall tickets and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the TGBIE and their respective college authorities.

