Inter Exams: Separate Hall Tickets for Theory and Practicals

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has decided continue the practice of providing a grace period of five minutes for students to enter the centres for Inter Public Examinations (IPE). The practice was started last year.

Examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and entry will be allowed till 9.05 am. Students have been advised to reach the centres by 8.45 am.

English practical exams for the first year will be held on Wednesday, and for second year on January 22. The practical exams for general and vocational streams will be held from February 2 to 21, across 1,924 centres.

The IPE will be conducted from February 25 to March 18. The TG BIE will issue separate hall tickets for practical and theory examinations. However, the hall ticket number for both exams will remain the same.