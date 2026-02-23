Inter Exams: Five Minutes Grace For Entry

HYDERABAD: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations, commencing Wednesday, will be given a grace period of five minutes to enter centres. The examination begins at 9 am, with the last entry permitted at 9.05 am. Those arriving later will not be allowed inside.

Telangana Board of Intermediate education secretary, S Krishna Aditya, on Monday urged students to reach centres —particularly in Hyderabad, Medchal and Malkajgiri — at least 30 minutes before the start. He advised using the QR code printed on hall tickets to locate centres promptly.

A total of 9,95,075 students have registered, including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year candidates. Exams will run from February 25 to March 18. Hall tickets are available via college logins, the Board’s website, or MeeSeva centres.

Candidates must verify details such as name and subjects, rectifying discrepancies immediately through their college principal.

Around 1,495 centres have been set up across the state, with 28,500 invigilators, 1,495 chief superintendents, 1,495 departmental officers, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads deployed.

Following the Sanskrit examination on Wednesday, evaluation of answer scripts will begin on February 26 at 20 spot camps across the state.

According to Krishna Aditya, all centres are equipped with basic amenities, including drinking water, wall clocks, functional toilets and dual desks. “No student will write examinations by sitting on the ground or floor,” he said.

He urged students to utilise the Tele-MANAS mental health facility, set up with the health department, to address stress, tension and anxiety. The toll-free number is 14416. Students and parents may also contact the Board’s control room on 040-24655027 or IVR number 9240205555.

The command control room at the Board’s office will monitor all 1,495 theory centres, with three to six cameras per centre covering the chief superintendent’s room, entrances, gates and corridors.