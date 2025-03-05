Inter Exams Begin in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Inter exams have begun across the state. Starting today, the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. Students and their parents arrived at the centres as early as 8 am. Authorities are allowing each student to enter only after thoroughly checking their hall tickets. Even students who arrived up to 5 minutes late, after 9 am, were permitted to enter the exam centers.

This time, the Board constituted 1,532 centres across the State for smooth conduct of the examinations for which 9,96,541, including 4,88,316 first year and 5,08,225 second-year, students registered to appear.



