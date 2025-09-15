Inter Edu. Board Likely to Start Preparation of Question Papers From Oct. 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is likely to commence intermediate public examinations in March 2026, moderation (question paper preparation) from October 6.

Question papers will be set for 170 subjects, including general and vocational streams. Keeping in view of previous printing errors, the board has included the senior-most lecturers. For the academic year 2025-26, 9.77 lakh intermediate students registered, which is slightly lower than last year's 9.82 lakh students.

“Around 3,400 colleges received affiliations this time. The variation in admissions is due to mixed occupancy colleges (private colleges in commercial) shifting to the non-local, which are running with multiple establishments, as this time we have strictly followed it and asked colleges to shift,” said BIE secretary S. Krishna Aditya.

He said mixed occupancy colleges’ request is with the Chief Minister’s office and has to issue a government order with nearly 8-10 colleges, which is expected to be completed within 15 days. As per registration, there are 430 government colleges, 1,650 government sector colleges and 1,400 private colleges that are affiliated

This year marked an increase in admissions in the government and government sectors, up to 20,000, while private colleges have fallen by 20,000. The increase in admissions in the government colleges can be attributed to free competitive exams coaching. The board, with the support of Physics Wallah and Nandan Nilekani Foundation, is giving coaching for JEE, NEET in the 430 government junior colleges and procuring the necessary equipment, the secretary added. There is improvement after the installation of CCTV cameras, facial recognition attendance and regular inspections by the special officers.