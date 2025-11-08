Inter-District Gang Nabbed; Stolen Property Recovered

KAMAREDDY: Police arrested an inter-district gang on Saturday and seized stolen property from their possession. The accused were apprehended near Narspur Kaman while moving suspiciously with the intent to commit another crime. Upon interrogation, they confessed to 15 thefts committed within various police station limits in the district, including Devunipalli, Kamareddy, Sadashivanagar, and Bhiknoor.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were also involved in thefts under the jurisdictions of Renjal Police Station in Nizamabad district and Basara Police Station in Nirmal district. They were subsequently arrested and produced before the court.

Speaking to reporters, police superintendent M. Sharath Chandra said police teams successfully apprehended the five gang members, Sheikh Rafiq, Sheikh Khader, Sheikh Qayum, and Sheikh Anju of Banni village in Tanur mandal of Nirmal district; Sheikh Khader of Vidiyaram village in Chegunta mandal of Medak district; and Bandaru Ashok of Baba Gutta Colony in Mahbubabad.

Police seized a car, three motorbikes, two spanners, and other stolen items from their possession.