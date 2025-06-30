Inter Board Plans De-stress Programme for Government College Students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will hold Help (Heartfulness Experience Life’s Potential) sessions at all Government Junior Colleges from July to November to help Intermediate students to overcome emotions such as stress and build a strong mindset.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the Heartfulness Education Trust.

The volunteers will hold training sessions on managing stress and anxiety from the beginning of the academic year. The sessions will cover how to build confidence and courage along with handling fear, doubts, time management, rejuvenation, meditation, decision making skills and connecting inner self. This programme was launched in December 2024 before the IPE 2025 examinations.

TGBIE’s mental health wellbeing programme coordinator said: “This programme helps students to focus better on studies and manage stress. It will be conducted from July to November, without affecting the classes.”

The Board also planned followup sessions in December and January to help students to cope with stress, sleeplessness, fear of failure and anxiety before exams.

“Last year, it started late in December. This time it is started early to benefit students from the start of the academic year. In July, selected lecturers will also be trained on to support students and motivate them.”

The Board has received positive feedback on the programme from last academic year, especially from remote areas and districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Adilabad.

The 16-week programme will be added to the regular college timetable. The first three days will focus on introducing meditation tools and techniques to help reduce stress, said P. Sangeetha, programme manager. It is a certificate course which will also benefit students in future. A questionnaire will be given before and after the programme to check their condition and assess the impact. Around 200 trained volunteers and meditation practitioners will conduct the sessions.