Inter Board Introduces Serial Numbers on Question Papers for Tracking

HYDERABAD: Every question paper in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), starting March 5, will have a unique serial number on each page. This system has been introduced to track distribution and prevent irregularities, said S. Krishna Aditya, secretary, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

“This system will allow us to know which question paper will go to which school,” he said, during a press conference on Monday, two days ahead of the commencement of the exams.

The board has also added a QR code on hall tickets to help students easily navigate to the exam centres. Aditya advised students to check the route a day before the exam. “If you check the QR code and go in a vehicle, you will know how long it takes to travel,” he said.

In the state, over 9.96 lakh students are set to take the exams across 1,532 centres.

Aditya confirmed that the movement of question papers had been placed under strict security, with police escort and a high-power committee reviewing all aspects of logistics. “Ten days back, we completed the training,” he said, referring to the preparation of 1,532 chief superintendents, 1,532 departmental officers, and 29,992 invigilators.

Every centre is under CCTV surveillance, with 72 flying squads and 124 sitting squads deployed to prevent malpractice. Forty-five centres have been grouped under designated nodal officers and technical coordinators. Administrative staff from the head office have been deployed to districts as observers.

Prohibitory orders are in place around the exam centres, and photocopying shops nearby will be closed.

Rules regarding electronic devices remain strict. Mobile phones, electronic equipment, and wristwatches are banned inside exam halls. Frisking procedures have been reinforced, and candidates found with unauthorised items will be turned away.

OMR sheets will be filled in the first 15 minutes before the exam begins. Further, students arriving late will be permitted entry up to 9 am.

The board has set up an IVRS-based helpline, operational from 5 am to 8 pm to address student anxiety. Tele-MANAS helpline will also be active for stress-related calls or any student dealing with mental health issues during the exam period.

Aditya requested students to keep the exams in proper perspective, saying, “This is just the first step. This is just the first attempt. In your life, you will write important exams. This is not the end. After this there is graduation, post-graduation, and many great opportunities awaiting you.”

The answer scripts will be evaluated at 19 centres, including two additional ones introduced this year. Answer scripts will be transported under sealed security in closed vans.