Inter admission deadline Aug. 20: TGBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced on Wednesday that the deadline for admissions into first year Intermediate for the academic year 2024-25 has been extended to August 20, 2024.

Principals of all Intermediate colleges are advised to complete admissions by this new deadline. Students and parents are encouraged to enroll only in affiliated colleges, with a list of these institutions available on the TGBIE's official websites: acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The announcement applies to all types of colleges, including government, private aided, private un-aided, co-operative, TG residential, TG social welfare residential, TG tribal welfare residential, TG model schools, KGBV, TG minority welfare, TG BC welfare, incentive junior colleges, and composite degree colleges.