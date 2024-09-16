Intense Lobbying for Vacant Adilabad DCC Presidency

Adilabad: The Adilabad District Congress Committee (DCC) presidency has remained vacant for a year, sparking intense lobbying among senior Congress leaders and defeated candidates. The recent appointment of B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as TPCC president has intensified these efforts.



Key contenders for the post include Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Ade Gajender, B. Srikanth Reddy, G. Ganesh Reddy, and Addi Bhoja Reddy.

The appointment of a new TPCC president has raised questions about the future of the existing DCC presidents. Some Assembly Constituency in-charges are also vying for the post, while others are eyeing ZP chairman positions in upcoming local body elections.

Aspiring candidates have submitted their profiles to the TPCC and urged Mahesh Kumar Goud to appoint a senior leader who can unite the party and strengthen its grassroots.

The Adilabad Parliament Constituency, comprising Khanapur, Boath, and Adilabad Assembly Constituencies, has seen only one MLA elected from the Congress - Vedma Bojju. The remaining seats were won by the BJP.

The vacant Market Committee chairman posts are being filled based on recommendations from Assembly Constituency in-charges. Recently, Alluri Ashok Reddy and Vilas Patel were appointed to the Jainad Market Committee. The Adilabad Market Committee position is also highly sought after.