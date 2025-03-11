Intense heatwave to begin today in Telangana

Hyderabad: A scorching heatwave is set to grip Telangana from Tuesday to 19, with peak temperatures expected between March 13 and 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts are likely to face extreme conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring between 39°C and 43°C.

The northern and eastern regions of the state, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad, are expected to be the worst hit, with temperatures soaring to 41°C-43°C. The city and adjoining Medak, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts could see highs of 39°C-41°C. With intense heat persisting for multiple days, authorities warn that the risk of heat exhaustion and related illnesses will be significantly higher.

In response, the government has issued an advisory urging people to take precautions, stay hydrated, drink traditional cooling drinks like and consume seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content. It also recommended wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and staying indoors between the peak heat hours of 12 noon to 3 pm.

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have ensured that public health centres are equipped with essential medicines, IV fluids and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to treat heat-related illnesses. Special beds have been allocated in government hospitals for those suffering from severe heatstroke.