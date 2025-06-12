West Hyderabad Flooded After Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: A cloudburst struck West Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday, unleashing torrential rainfall. The intense downpour, which occurred between 3 AM and 4 AM, led to record-breaking rainfall in several areas, with the University of Hyderabad recording an unprecedented 148.5 mm in just one hour, according to local weather reports.

Lingampally logged 114 mm, while Chandanagar recorded 109.8 mm, marking some of the highest single-hour rainfall totals ever observed in the city. Gachibowli saw 81.3 mm, Hafizpet 50.3 mm, Miyapur 46.3 mm, BHEL 26.3 mm, KPHB 23.3 mm, and Rajendranagar 19.3 mm.