Intelligence Wing To Collect Inputs Regarding Desecration of Temples

Hyderabad: With disturbances taking place in the city, intelligence teams are set to track information related to the ongoing protests by group-I aspirants and desecration of a place of worship.



The intelligence officials are understood to have assigned the task to political wing staff of the wing to collect information in connection with the ongoing protests being taken place by the Group-I candidates. The government has already alleged that the opposition parties started politicalising the issue by influencing the unemployed youth.

To unearth the facts, the intelligence staff reportedly started collecting information from Group-I candidates, coaching centres and other unemployed youth and are likely to submit a report to the government.

As the police officials explained that they had no inputs about who were participating in a month-long training camp at a hotel in the city, the intelligence officials justified in re-collecting information regarding the place of worship damage issue which led to leaders calling for a bandh that turned violent.

Sources said that the government has taken these incidents seriously and asked intelligence officials to keep a tab on some opposition leaders who were backing such incidents to bring bad reputation to the Congress government in the state.