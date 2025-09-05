Intellectuals Back Justice Sudarshan Reddy for V-P Polls

Hyderabad: Intellectuals, social activists, film personalities, journalists, and experts from various fields on Friday made an appeal to members of Parliament to support the Vice-Presidential candidature of Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy.

A former Supreme Court judge, Justice Reddy is known for an impeccable career spanning over five decades, during which he upheld constitutional values, principles of social justice, and democratic traditions, they said.

Former Planning Commission member Prof. Ch. Hanumantha Rao, former NCPCR chairperson Shanta Sinha, former vice-chancellors Mohammad Suleman Siddiqui and K. Seetarama Rao, former TGPSC chairman Ghanta Chakrapani, former TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri, noted film director B. Narsing Rao, Press Academy chairman K. Srinivas Reddy, and several others openly extended their support to Justice Reddy.

They recalled that during his tenure in the Supreme Court, Justice Reddy delivered several landmark judgments. “This is a first and necessary step towards listening to our inner voice and refusing to partake in the destruction of democracy in India,” they said. “We strongly believe that in reviving India’s globally respected democratic traditions, supporting the candidature of Justice Reddy will go a long way.”

“We urge MPs to rise above party lines and protect our democratic institutions and procedures, which are being increasingly undermined. We appeal to you to reflect deeply on the autocratic turn Indian democracy has taken in the last ten years,” they said.

They noted that the consequences of the ruling dispensation’s actions and rhetoric were being felt not only by the opposition but also by concerned MPs of the treasury benches.

Citing one of Justice Reddy’s landmark judgments on the government’s fiduciary responsibility over public property, they recalled his words: “There is nothing like government property. It is public property of which the government of the day is only a trustee.” Such pronouncements, they said, require both courage of conviction and a deep concern for the underprivileged.

They stressed that concern for the underprivileged is a benchmark of probity and independent thought in times of constitutional crisis — qualities gravely lacking in recent years. “When principles of rule of law are compromised, it increases the vulnerability not only of ordinary citizens but also of anxious Members of Parliament, as we have seen in the last decade,” they said.

They added that constitutional positions are meant to ensure a level playing field for all members without fear or favour. “The Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, has come under unprecedented duress, leaving little scope for meaningful debate between the opposition and the treasury benches. This has hampered the deliberative process and obstructed the discharge of due responsibilities by members,” they said.

