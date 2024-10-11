Integrated schools will bring revolutionary changes in education sector: Bhatti

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said the Integrated Residential Schools would bring revolutionary changes in the education sector.



Keeping with the tradition of initiating a noble programme on auspicious Vijaya Dasami day, the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for Integrated Residential Schools (IRS).

The foundation was laid to IRS to bring revolutionary changes in the education sector that would ultimately pave the way for transformation of the society. The work on IRS is initiated along with deliberations on syllabus and facilities to provide quality human resources to future generations who can compete at global level, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation for the Young India Integrated School Complex construction at Govindapuram in Bonakallu mandal of Madhira Constituency in Khammam district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatti said that these integrated schools were conceptualised with the fundamental Congress ideology to take society forward without divisions and disparities on the basis of caste, religion and develop society as one big joint family.

The Congress government is also formulating policies to bring revolutionary changes in the education and medical sectors and accordingly budgetary allocations were made. He clarified that with the construction of integrated residential schools, existing SC, ST, Minority, general residential schools would not be closed down as some were thinking.

The existing residential schools for different communities would continue and permanent buildings would be constructed for them, he said. Making it clear that opposition’s negative remarks would not affect development programmes, he said that the Congress government would work for the goal of achieving egalitarian society in democratic Telangana.

Sharing that he had studied in government school, Bhatti said that they developed models of integrated residential schools with a view to ensure no one ever faced any small hardship which he had faced during his time as student.

“Chief Minister and I together finalised the designs keeping in mind the hopes and wishes of every mother. The concept was discussed in the Cabinet and an action plan was formulated,” he said. An amount of Rs.1100 crore was allocated to solve basic problems related to electricity, water etc., and the work was allocated to DWCRA societies.

The educational institutions were exempted from paying electricity bills. The decision was taken to ensure digital classrooms, computers, and fans worked continuously with no interruption in power supply. As part of boosting teachers' morale and strengthening the education sector, 21,419 teachers who were waiting for promotions for the last 10 years were given promotions.

Transfers were affected in a transparent manner to 34,706 teachers, he disclosed. Sharing more about government’s pet project of integrated schools, Bhatti said that when the concept was announced and that Rs.5,000 crore would be spent in a year, some were skeptical and ridiculed it would be a non-starter, because the previous BRS government had allocated only Rs 73 crore in its Rs 3 lakh crore budget.

This government however proved that with sincerity and strong will, nothing would be impossible. Today the foundation laying ceremony was held for 30 integrated schools across the State around the same time. The Chief Minister laid the foundation in Shadnagar, I laid foundation in Govindapuram while Ministers and MLAs laid foundation in their respective constituencies, Bhatti added.

“Instead of laying foundations throughout the year after making announcements, we laid foundations at one go and it reflected our sincerity. The new buildings would be ready by next academic year. Lot of thought went into the concept and for three months Revanth Reddy and I did an elaborate exercise on all aspects before announcing integrated Residential schools,” he explained.

Education is important for providing solutions to many problems in this world and for building a society without room for inequalities. Hence integrated schools construction is being taken up to better corporate schools by providing all kinds of facilities.

Bhatti said that foundation was laid after finalising the designs and after studying quality of land, weather and all other technical aspects in a scientific manner. Those designs in the 3 D format were displayed, he said.

Bhatti said admissions would be provided to all sections in Telangana integrated schools. One common sports ground for all students, dining hall, open auditorium for entertainment, cricket ground, football stadium, etc will be provided in these integrated schools. The intention is to ensure no student should feel deprived of any facility, he said.