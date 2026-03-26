Integrated Bhu Bharati Portal’s Pilot in Five Mandals, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will roll out the Integrated Bhu Bharati portal on a pilot basis in five mandals from April 2, marking a shift in land administration aimed at improving transparency and access for farmers.

The portal, a digital land records management system, will integrate services from survey to registration on a single platform, enabling access to land information through one interface. The minister said the initiative aligns with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s direction to deliver faster and citizen-centric land governance while addressing issues under the previous Dharani system.

Speaking after a review meeting with officials from the revenue, survey, stamps and registration departments and the National Informatics Centre at the Secretariat, Srinivas Reddy said the platform integrates multiple departments to streamline services and improve transparency in land transactions.

The pilot will be implemented in Kosgi mandal (Narayanpet), Amangal (Rangareddy), Vatpally (Sangareddy), Kusumanchi (Khammam), and Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri Kothagudem). Feedback from these mandals will be used to assess gaps before a second-phase rollout across the state.

The minister said the Congress government introduced the Bhu Bharati Act in line with its electoral commitment, replacing the Dharani portal of the previous BRS government with a revised system. As part of the pilot, registration of agricultural land will require the attachment of survey maps to reduce disputes.

Each survey number will be assigned a unique “Bhudhar number”, similar to Aadhaar, to create a uniform identification system for land parcels. He said re-surveys have been conducted in villages lacking proper maps and Bhudhar numbers allotted on a trial basis.

Farmers will be able to access land details using Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers. The portal will provide information, survey, correction, appeal, and registration services through a citizen dashboard.

Available records will include ownership (ROR), Bhudhar numbers, mutation status, encumbrance certificates, market values, village and survey maps, passbook corrections, and registration documents. Applicants will be able to track requests at each stage with SMS alerts until completion.

The minister said the new system consolidates services into a unified framework, compared to 36 modules under the Dharani portal. The rollout is expected to inform further refinement before statewide expansion.