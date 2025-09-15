Integrate All Led Streetlights Across TG With ICCC, Says Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to integrate all LED streetlights across Telangana with the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad for real-time monitoring and effective maintenance.

During a review meeting with officials of the municipal administration, GHMC and panchayat raj departments, the Chief Minister stressed the need to streamline streetlight management in both urban and rural areas to prevent power wastage and lapses in upkeep.

Officials informed him that the GHMC currently has 5.5 lakh LED streetlights, and with the inclusion of the core city inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the total requirement would rise to 7.5 lakh lights. They pointed out that after the expiry of earlier contracts, several areas were left with non-functional streetlights and poor maintenance.

Taking note of this issue, the Chief Minister ordered tenders for fresh installation and upkeep, with reputed LED manufacturers to be invited. He directed that maintenance responsibilities be fixed for seven years with strict accountability conditions.

In rural areas, Revanth Reddy instructed that the responsibility of installation and upkeep be entrusted to sarpanches and gram panchayats, with MPDOs and district additional collectors overseeing monitoring.

Every village, he said, must carry out a pole-to-pole survey to assess exact requirements. Officials said Telangana has 16.16 lakh LED lights in villages, with districts like Warangal, Nalgonda, Jangaon, and Narayanpet still under contract agency control. The Chief Minister stressed that transferring control to local bodies would ensure proper maintenance and prevent misuse of electricity.

He further instructed that control boxes be installed with streetlights to monitor performance and detect failures, while third-party audits could be taken up in partnership with institutions such as IIT Hyderabad.

GHMC officials informed the Chief Minister that the civic body spends `8 crore monthly on electricity bills for streetlighting. To reduce costs, Revanth Reddy asked them to explore solar power options and study feasibility for gradual adoption. He also directed immediate installation of LED lights in newly formed municipalities and areas beyond the ORR, noting that administrative changes had created fresh requirements.

The review was attended by Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, CMO principal secretary V. Sheshadri, CMO secretary K. Manicka Raj, panchayat raj principal secretary N. Sridhar, municipal secretaries Ilambarathi and T.K. Sreedevi, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan, and panchayat raj commissioner G. Srijana.

Revanth Reddy underlined that efficient monitoring, accountability at the local level, and ICCC integration would ensure reliable streetlighting across Telangana while saving public money.