Instant inflows begin into Sriram Sagar

NIZAMABAD: Instant inflows began into the Sriram Sagar project from the river Godavari on Saturday. Heavy rainfall in the project’s catchment areas resulted in approximately 18,000 cusecs of water flowing into the project. Sriram Sagar project officials are coordinating with their counterparts in the neighboring Maharashtra state regarding the flood flow in the river Godavari.

Currently, the water level in the project is 1.066.30 feet, against its full reservoir level of 1.091.00 feet. On the same day last year, the water level was 1072.90 feet, with a water storage capacity of 28.541 TMC. Around 18,275 cusecs of water reached the Sriram Sagar project on Saturday. The outflow is only 489 cusecs, including evaporation losses of 248 cusecs. Additionally, 231 cusecs of water have been released for drinking water needs under Mission Bhagiratha. From June 1 to Saturday, 12.163 TMC ft of water has flowed into the Sriram Sagar project.