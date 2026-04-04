Instagram Videos Help Forest Officials Nab Wildlife Poachers

KARIMNAGAR: Forest department officials in Karimnagar district arrested two persons for allegedly trapping wild animals and posting related videos on social media, officials said.

The prime accused, Danaveni Narasimhulu of Rekurthi village, was identified based on videos circulated on Instagram. Acting on the directions of district forest officer Ch. Balamani, a team led by range officer S.K. Shoukat Hussain conducted a raid at his residence.

Officials said hunting equipment, including leg traps, snares and cages, was seized during the search. Remains of animals, including parts of wild boars and mongooses, were also recovered.

During investigation, officials identified an associate, Danaveni Sammaiah. The two are alleged to have trapped animals such as wild cats, foxes, mongooses and monitor lizards.

Forest officials said the case came to light after Luxettipet forest ranger Anitha noticed the videos and alerted authorities. With support from trainee IPS officer Soham Sunil, evidence was compiled.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and were produced before a magistrate, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. They have been shifted to Karimnagar district jail.

The DFO said action would be taken against those involved in wildlife hunting or related activities on social media.