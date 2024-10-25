Inspired by pollen morphology, OU introduces ‘Paragamanjari’ art form

HYDERABAD: In a unique blend of science and creativity, Osmania University has unveiled an innovative art form called “Paragamanjari,” drawing inspiration from the intricate structures of pollen grains.

The initiative integrates the highly ornate patterns of pollen, ranging from 10 to 100 micrometres in size, into the world of textile design. The result is a new genre of fabric motifs that seamlessly merges the beauty of nature with artistic innovation.

Inspired by Sanskrit’s ‘paraga’ meaning pollen, and ‘manjari’ signifying design, the term ‘Paragamanjari’ was introduced by Dr. Allam Vijaya Bhasker Reddy, an assistant professor from the department of botany at Osmania University, and his student, Shivani Netha.

This project, part of Netha’s M.Sc. dissertation, aims to elevate the art of textile design by showcasing the natural beauty found within the microscopic world. The artistic inspiration of Paragamanjari stands alongside renowned traditions like Kalamkari, Pochampally, Dharmavaram and Uppada, an official press release said here on Thursday.

What makes Paragamanjari particularly notable is its use of pollen morphology—an area usually confined to scientific study in palynology—as the foundation for a textile design philosophy. The intricate shapes of pollen grains, visible only under a microscope, are now transformed into breathtaking motifs for fabrics.

Once approved for patent, the creators are confident that this innovation will have a lasting impact on both textile and design industries, with potential for wide-ranging applications.

















The project’s success was the result of a powerful collaboration between botany and textile technology, expanding the scope of pollen study beyond traditional scientific research.

Paragamanjari could eventually be incorporated into textile technology courses, offering students a new way to explore the relationship between nature and art, the release said.













With thousands of possible patterns inspired by the countless varieties of pollen grains, the possibilities for future designs are vast and varied.



This revolutionary concept promises to enhance the rich heritage of Indian textiles and open new pathways for artistic exploration, demonstrating how science and creativity can work in tandem to create something truly unique.